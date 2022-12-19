Live: Pte Seán Rooney's remains repatriated; Twitter polls tells Musk to stand down

Private Seán Rooney's remains repatriated

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Seán Rooney has been returned to his grieving family after being repatriated from Lebanon.

A member of the Defence Forces, Private Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last week.

The 23-year-old’s remains left Beirut Airport on an Irish Air Corps Casa plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier ahead of his journey home.

Before leaving Beirut, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

Twitter poll tells Musk to step down as chief

Elon Musk appears set to step down as the head of Twitter after users voting in a public poll run by the billionaire said they wanted him to step aside.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday night, along with the options Yes or No.

When the poll closed on Monday morning, 57.5% had voted “Yes”, after more than 17.5 million votes were cast.

Mr Musk only took over the social media firm two months ago.

Creeslough concert sells out

A star-studded concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy has sold out in just 12 hours.

A host of well-known acts including, Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte and Lisa McHugh, are to play at the 'Together for Creeslough' event.

Tickets for the concert at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on January 30th went on sale on Saturday morning last.

But such was the demand that they sold out in less than 12 hours.

Further weather warnings

Eight counties have been included in two weather warnings as the cold spell finally wears off.

Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo were placed under a yellow warning for rain overnight, lasting until 12.30pm on Monday.

Met Éireann warned of heavy rain which could lead to spot flooding in parts, with the highest volumes likely to fall in coastal and mountainous areas.