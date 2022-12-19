'Together for Creeslough' concert sells out in less than 12 hours

Stephen Maguire

A star-studded concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy has sold out in just 12 hours.

A host of well-known acts including, Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte and Lisa McHugh, are to play at the 'Together for Creeslough' event.

Tickets for the concert at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on January 30th went on sale on Saturday morning last.

But such was the demand that they sold out in less than 12 hours.

Speaking on Sunday night, Joe Gallagher of Joe Gallagher Entertainment, who is organising the concert, said: "We knew there was going to be a large demand for tickets after Wednesday's launch, and all four outlets had all their tickets bought by Saturday evening. So, we can confirm at this early stage that 'Together for Creeslough' is officially sold out."

The gala evening will be co-hosted by Clannad's Moya Brennan and Altan's Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

Speaking at Wednesday's launch via video link, Brian McFadden, whose father, Brendan, is a native of Creeslough, said the strength of the Creeslough community has been incredible.

"Hopefully, on this night we can celebrate the people of Creeslough and how incredible they really were amongst all of this," he commented.

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in the village on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th.

Among the many invited to the concert are the families of those who lost their lives and also members of the emergency services who fought bravely to save them.

'Together for Creeslough' will be recorded by TG4 at the Aura Leisure Centre and a two-hour television special will be screened after the event.