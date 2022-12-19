Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 08:39

Weather warnings for eight counties as frost makes way for wind and rain

Met Éireann said spot flooding is possible in some parts of the country
Eight counties have been included in two weather warnings as the cold spell finally wears off.

Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo were placed under a yellow warning for rain overnight, lasting until 12.30pm on Monday.

Met Éireann warned of heavy rain which could lead to spot flooding in parts, with the highest volumes likely to fall in coastal and mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning was also issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford for Monday morning.

"South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65km/hr with gust of up to 110km/hr," the forecaster said.

The wind warning began at 8am and will remain in place until 12pm.

Higher temperatures have accompanied the wind and rain, bringing an end to over a week of freezing conditions.

Maximum temperatures for the coming week are due to be in the region of 8 to 14 degrees.



