Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

James Cox

Katie Taylor has been named RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year for the third time.

The Bray boxer remained unbeaten in all 22 professional fights to retain her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles, first in the iconic Madison Square Garden with a career defining victory over great rival Amanda Serrano, and then over Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

Rhasidat Adeleke was named RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Adeleke announced herself on the world stage with a blistering run in the final of the women's 400m at the European Championship in Munich, finishing fifth, and breaking her own new Irish record she set in May. Earlier in the year the Tallaght woman also broke the Irish 60m indoor record.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2022 took place live on RTÉ and were presented by Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh.

Vera Pauw was revealed as the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year after a year in which the Republic of Ireland’s Dutch Manager masterminded a first ever major tournament qualification, reaching the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next summer after a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland in Glasgow.

Ireland’s Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls pair Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy claimed another world title after destroying the field at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic and were this evening winners of the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award.

The Skibbereen duo had a summer to remember as they also cruised to victory in the final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

On a great night for Cork sport, Leeside Hurling and Gaelic Football legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame honouring a career which saw him win All Ireland titles in Football and Hurling as well as guiding the Cork Hurlers to All Ireland glory as manager.