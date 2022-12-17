Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 17:45

Conor McGregor backs East Wall protesters, criticises Varadkar

Conor McGregor has backed the East Wall protesters, and said incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "should not be stepping in to lead our country"
Conor McGregor backs East Wall protesters, criticises Varadkar

James Cox

Conor McGregor has backed the East Wall protesters, and said incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "should not be stepping in to lead our country".

People in the East Wall area have staged large protests over the last few weeks over the housing of around 400 asylum seekers in the old ESB building in the area.

A number of far-right groups have since inserted themselves in these protests, with local TD Gary Gannon going as far as to claim the protests have been "hijacked".

Asked about the protests in a Twitter Q&A, the UFC star said: "I stand with the people of East Wall. And no I do not want to be a politician. Just that they have to answer to me."

McGregor said he found outgoing taoiseach Micheál Martin "likeable", but he criticised Leo Varadkar.

"My input is I have no issue with Michael [sic] Martin. I feel he is as likeable as it comes in the space. Varadkar, different. He should not be stepping in to lead our country."



More in this section

Animated scenes in High Court during case about Covid vaccines for children Animated scenes in High Court during case about Covid vaccines for children
Citywest reception centre to close for new arrivals over Christmas Citywest reception centre to close for new arrivals over Christmas
Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork
dublinleo varadkarvaradkarmicheal martinmcgregorconor mcgregoreast walleast wall protests
Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again

Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more