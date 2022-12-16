Man (80s) dies in Co Offaly following collision

Fiachra Gallagher

A man in his 80s was killed in Co Offaly on Thursday, gardaí said, following a road traffic collision.

The collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 7:45pm, on the R420 in Tullamore.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, the force said. His body was subsequently removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R420 between Tullamore and Clara, between 7:30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.