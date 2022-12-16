Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 08:38

Man (80s) dies in Co Offaly following collision

The collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 7:45pm, on the R420 in Tullamore.
Man (80s) dies in Co Offaly following collision

Fiachra Gallagher

A man in his 80s was killed in Co Offaly on Thursday, gardaí said, following a road traffic collision.

The collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 7:45pm, on the R420 in Tullamore.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, the force said. His body was subsequently removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R420 between Tullamore and Clara, between 7:30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



More in this section

Woman with intellectual disability made a ward of court Woman with intellectual disability made a ward of court
Murder accused falsely believed victim was danger to her family, claims psychiatrist Murder accused falsely believed victim was danger to her family, claims psychiatrist
European Central Bank hikes rates again in continued fight against inflation European Central Bank hikes rates again in continued fight against inflation
offalytullamoreroad traffic collisionclarartc
Video: Tributes to Private Seán Rooney; Aaron Connolly guilty of Cameron Reilly murder

Video: Tributes to Private Seán Rooney; Aaron Connolly guilty of Cameron Reilly murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more