Smyths Toys makes Stripe as its exclusive online payments partner

James Cox

Smyths Toys has announced that it has chosen Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, to manage online payments and provide fraud prevention on all online transactions.

By integrating with Stripe, Smyths Toys will "unify its entire payments stack, saving time and resources while giving the company more control and flexibility over their setup".

Smyths Toys will use Stripe’s international reach to offer customers new payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and local currency options in multiple markets, all of which help to support conversion rates at checkout.

“As the economy becomes more challenging, it’s critical we support our customers and meet them where they are—and, increasingly, that’s online. With Stripe, we can deliver simpler, smoother payment experiences for everyone, especially during the busiest times of year. We’ll also be able to expand into new markets more efficiently, without worrying about developer resources,” said Rob Wilson, chief technical officer at Smyths Toys.

To help protect its revenues, Smyths Toys will deploy Stripe Radar, which detects and prevents fraud using machine learning algorithms. Trained on hundreds of billions of data points, Radar "seamlessly integrates into the Stripe platform, removing the need for bespoke rules and processes".

“Smyths Toys is an Irish family business with an ambitious, international outlook. We’re incredibly excited to support them through this busy Christmas period and beyond, as they open up new revenue streams and invest in the future,” said Eileen O’Mara, head of global sales at Stripe.