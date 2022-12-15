Two men arrested in Mahamud Ilyas murder investigation released without charge

James Cox

The man, aged in his 50s, arrested on Tuesday by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A second male in his late teens was also arrested as part of this investigation on Tuesday. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information. They are particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday, December 9th after 10am to Saturday, December 10th. Any persons with any information on the movements of Mahamud are asked to contact the investigating team.

Gardaí also continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on December 9th or 10th, to come forward.

Motorists with dash-cam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.