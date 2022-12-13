Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 08:44

Woman (50s) killed after traffic collision in Cork

The incident occurred at Dromanallig, Ballingeary, Co Cork at 1.10am.
Kenneth Fox

A woman in her early 50s has died after a traffic collision in Cork on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Dromanallig, Ballingeary, Cork at 1.10am.

A car collided with a number of pedestrians in the village of Ballingeary.

The woman's body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Two other female pedestrians (40s) were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car (early 40s) and his passengers were uninjured.

The Main Street in Ballingeary Village is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



