Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 18:16

Two arrested by police investigating Belfast fertility clinic

The man and woman are being questioned in relation to money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud related matters.
Two arrested by police investigating Belfast fertility clinic

By David Young, PA

Police investigating a fertility clinic in Belfast have arrested two people.

The man and woman, both aged in their 40s, are being questioned in relation to several offences, including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud-related matters.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch have been conducting the investigation into the clinic in the Lisburn Road area of the city.

Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the Economic Crime Unit said: “The man and woman remain in custody at this time and are assisting police detectives with their inquiries.

“These arrests were made in relation to several offences including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud related matters.

“This investigation is complex, sensitive and remains ongoing.”



More in this section

Late Frank Dunne's challenge to stud farm access will continue under executors' names Late Frank Dunne's challenge to stud farm access will continue under executors' names
Two teenage boys get suspended sentence for sexually assaulting girl in Limerick Two teenage boys get suspended sentence for sexually assaulting girl in Limerick
Blackrock Clinic owner sees profits double Blackrock Clinic owner sees profits double
belfastpsniclinicfertility clinic
'Deeply annoyed' Ronan O’Gara seeks to overturn business partner’s debt deal

'Deeply annoyed' Ronan O’Gara seeks to overturn business partner’s debt deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more