Mon, 12 Dec, 2022

Low temperatures set to continue across Ireland until weekend

The early hours saw minus 9 degrees recorded at Katesbridge in Co Down, the lowest temperature of the year so far.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Freezing temperatures are set to remain across Ireland this week, according to forecasters.

The lowest temperature of the year so far, minus 9 degrees, was recorded in Katesbridge, Co Down in the early hours of Monday.

Temperatures plunged to minus 8 degrees in Athenry, Co Galway, while Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon also recorded a bitterly cold low of minus 7.4 degrees.

It comes as Met Éireann issued a new status orange freezing fog warning for 21 counties.

Motorists are urged to take care on the roads, with very hazardous driving conditions forecast for the day.

Meanwhile, a nationwide status yellow low temperature/ice warning remains in place until Friday.

The majority of schools have remained open, but they will carry out their own risk assessments as the week progresses.

UK Met Office weather warnings for ice and fog remain in place in the North until 10am on Tuesday.

The sub-zero temperatures are set to continue until Thursday.

Travel has been affected by the weather, with a number of flights from London cancelled on Monday.

Forecasters have predicted another cold day across the country on Tuesday despite spells of weak winter sunshine, and scattered wintry showers.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see occasional rain, sleet and snow showers.



