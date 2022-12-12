Security vetting of files for Kevin McGuigan inquest hit by delay

By David Young, PA

The process of vetting security files on the murder of former IRA man Kevin McGuigan ahead of an inquest has been hit by delay, a coroner has heard.

Coroner Patrick McGurgan was told that a pre-inquest hearing to decide whether sensitive police and security services material relating to the case should be redacted will not be able to proceed as planned at the start of January, as more time is needed to complete preparatory work.

After receiving the update from a barrister representing the PSNI, Mr McGurgan expressed hope that the hold up would not have a knock-on effect on the scheduling of the full inquest, which is due to begin next March.

Mr McGuigan, a father of nine, was shot in the Short Strand in Belfast in August 2015.

His murder prompted a political crisis at Stormont amid claims IRA members were involved in the killing.

Members of St Johns GAA club form a guard of honour as the coffin of murder victim Kevin McGuigan is carried from his home before his funeral in east Belfast (PA)

A two week inquest is planned for March 20, next year but, ahead of that, material related to the shooting must be security vetted and distributed to the legal parties involved.

A separate hearing will be needed to consider any applications made by police or the security services to redact evidence on public interest immunity (PII) grounds.

Mr McGurgan told a preliminary inquest hearing in Belfast on Monday that he as reluctant to give up on the March start date for the inquest.

“I would be inclined to keep the March hearing date,” he said.

Lawyer for Mr McGuigan’s next of kin, Laura McMahon, said the family hoped the inquest could proceed as scheduled.

“I am keen that you do keep those hearing dates for the next of kin,” she told the coroner.

“They are keen to get the matter on and if it is at all possible to keep on the current timeframes that would be most welcome.”

Mr McGurgan raised the prospect of the inquest commencing in March before the PII process was complete, with the early hearings dealing with material not covered by the sensitive evidence.

Counsel to the coroner Philip Henry said he would need to examine if the evidence could be “compartmentalised” in such a way.

The coroner said it would be good to at least get the inquest “up and running” in March.

“I’m just conscious we have two weeks booked there and if we could utilise some of the time at least,” he said.

The shooting of Mr McGuigan followed the murder of ex-IRA commander Jock Davison in the Markets area of the city three months earlier.

Mr Davison and Mr McGuigan had been involved in a personal dispute.

Police believe Mr McGuigan’s killers suspected him of involvement in Mr Davison’s death.

Mr McGuigan’s death led then PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to state that the Provisional IRA still existed and some of its members were involved in the murder.

He said there was no evidence the killing was sanctioned by the organisation.

The killing led to a period of instability at Stormont, with DUP ministers engaging in a series of rolling resignations in protest at the IRA’s alleged involvement in the shooting.

The next preliminary inquest hearing was listed for January 27th.