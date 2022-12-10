Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 12:44

The Saturday papers revolve around imminent strikes by nurses, rail workers and postal staff.
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Asylum-seekers sleeping in tents, mortgage rate hikes and the cold weather are some of the stories in Saturday's newspapers.

The Irish Times reports that asylum seekers in Co Clare spent a third night in tent during sub-zero temperatures on Friday.

Almost 100,000 mortgages sold to vulture funds by the Central Bank have seen rate steep rate hikes, according to the Irish Independent 

There has been a drop in the number of planning permissions issued for homes, new figures show — that's the lead in the Irish Examiner.

In the UK, Saturday’s front pages are dominated by industrial action which is being planned by nurses and rail workers, among others.

The Daily Mail says the week of strikes will hold “Britain hostage”.

Up to 15,000 operations are set to be cancelled next week because of a national strike by nurses, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Guardian covers the strike with the head of the nurses’ union blaming the Health Secretary because he refused to negotiate with a woman who represents a largely female workforce.

The rail strikes are the focus of The Times‘ front page, with the paper reporting there will be “misery on the railways every day for a month”.

The FT Weekend has the Chancellor telling union heads that high pay demands will damage the economy and prevent inflation falling fast enough.

While The Independent writes that the architect of banking reforms designed to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crash has warned that Jeremy Hunt’s relaxation of his rules could “rebound on us very badly”.

i Weekend says the winter crisis about to engulf the NHS is the cumulation of years of warnings.

Elsewhere, the front pages of the Daily Star, The Sun and the Daily Mirror gear up for the England vs France clash.

And the Daily Express says there has been fury over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “attack on the Queen’s life’s work”.



