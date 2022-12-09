Elderly woman killed in Macroom crash

Olivia Kelleher

An elderly woman has died after being knocked down by a lorry in Macroom, Co Cork.

The town's Main Street remains closed to traffic following the incident which occurred shortly before 1pm on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to avoid the town centre if possible.

The collision occurred near the new 8km Macroom bypass, which was officially opened on Friday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins.

Vintage car owners and other drivers who attended the official opening drove down the new route at midday, two hours before it was officially opened to all motorists. The new bypass is expected to lead to a 40 per cent decrease in the volume of traffic in the town.

The woman was knocked down by one of the last lorries to drive through the Main Street prior to the opening of the bypass to the public.

Emergency services attended at the scene and the elderly woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the lorry was physically uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí said local diversions are in place and investigations into the incident are ongoing.