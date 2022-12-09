Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 16:00

Elderly woman killed in Macroom crash

The woman was hit by a lorry on the town's main street
Elderly woman killed in Macroom crash

Olivia Kelleher

An elderly woman has died after being knocked down by a lorry in Macroom, Co Cork.

The town's Main Street remains closed to traffic following the incident which occurred shortly before 1pm on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to avoid the town centre if possible.

The collision occurred near the new 8km Macroom bypass, which was officially opened on Friday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins.

Vintage car owners and other drivers who attended the official opening drove down the new route at midday, two hours before it was officially opened to all motorists. The new bypass is expected to lead to a 40 per cent decrease in the volume of traffic in the town.

The woman was knocked down by one of the last lorries to drive through the Main Street prior to the opening of the bypass to the public.

Emergency services attended at the scene and the elderly woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the lorry was physically uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí said local diversions are in place and investigations into the incident are ongoing.



More in this section

Computer programmer became recruiter for international money laundering gang Computer programmer became recruiter for international money laundering gang
Nigerian family alleging daughters were at risk of FGM must have protection appeal reheard Nigerian family alleging daughters were at risk of FGM must have protection appeal reheard
Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon
corkgardaicollisioncrashmacroomroad deathfrtc
Man jailed for facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland

Man jailed for facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?
Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas
A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more