Snow falls across parts of the country as cold snap to continue next week

The first snow of winter began to fall across parts of the country late on Thursday evening as several low-temperature warnings were issued for Ireland over the coming days.

Social media users posted videos and photos of snow falling in Co Donegal, Co Meath, Maynooth in Co Kildare and across Dublin.

Snow fall on the Meenaroy Road, Donegal this afternoon. Thanks to Melissa Boyle for the photo. Snow and ice warnings are in place https://t.co/bhv3YAjFoi #weather #ireland #donegal #snow pic.twitter.com/8Rl3N1W3JB

The Government has said an energy supply warning could be made in the next two weeks.

This is due to a drop in temperature causing an increase in demand for energy, while low wind levels are expected to lead to lower energy supplies.

11pm in Dublin. Snow reflection makes it look like daylight. Incredible. ❄️ #sneachta pic.twitter.com/FmIoOj3jcs — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) December 8, 2022

A status yellow low-temperature warning is in place for all of Ireland until noon on Friday, as temperatures overnight fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius.

This could lead to a “sharp to severe frost” on Friday morning with possible icy surfaces and freezing fog patches, forecaster Met Éireann said.

A snow-ice warning for Dublin and Wicklow was in place until 6am on Friday, while a snow-ice warning will remain in place for Co Donegal until noon on Saturday.

Very cold🥶 & dry for much of the country today with low winter sunshine☀️.



Icy stretches, some lying snow❄️ & patches of freezing fog in parts.



Wintry showers🌨️ will affect some northern & western coastal counties.



Daytime highs🌡️ of 0 to 4°C, with light breezes🍃. pic.twitter.com/kmglgdGIpH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 9, 2022

The Road Safety Authority warned that road users should be aware of the dangers caused by a drop in temperatures, and should watch out for black ice.

Concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, and for those who are sleeping rough.

During Leaders’ Questions on Thursday, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the looming cold period, coupled with the energy crisis, posed a serious threat to elderly people and families.

“I’m receiving reports of elderly people in my constituency who are not turning on the heat in this cold snap,” the Cork North-Central TD said.

“I’m also receiving reports from working people, family people with kids, who use pay-as-you-go meters.

“They were very concerned that their €200 electricity credit will be used during this cold snap and that they will be left in a very tricky situation over Christmas.

“Cold snaps can make or break governments,” he said, expressing concern at the Dáil rising for a month over the crucial Christmas period.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “We’ll allow people to take a few days off to spend some time with their families, maybe five working days.

“But I can absolutely guarantee you that the Government will meet through the recess, at Christmas week and also first thing in the New Year.”

He added that the second energy credit of €200, which excludes VAT, would be paid “during that month” while the Dail is in recess. – Additional reporting: PA