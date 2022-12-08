Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 08:08

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

An alleged coup attempt in Germany, fears over Strep A, and a period of freezing weather are all covered on the front pages of Thursday's national papers.

The Irish Times leads with a warning from Eirgrid that electricity supplies will be under considerable strain during this week's cold spell.

The papers also covers the State apology to an ex-Army officer 53 years after he was wrongly forced to retire.

The Irish Examiner reports on advice from the HSE to keep children home from school if they feel unwell amid concerns over Strep A infections.

The Echo and the Irish Independent both focus on the cold weather after Met Éireann issued a series of low temperature and ice warnings for the entire country.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both read: 'Leo: Viral club video is private', reporting that footage of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at a nightclub over the weekend was recorded without his knowledge.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail's headline reads: 'Children's hospital "at critical capacity"' as large numbers of young people are attending the hospitals Emergency Department.

In Britain, Matt Hancock announcing he will step down from parliament at the next election, looming industrial action and fury over Michael Gove’s permission for new coal mine in Cumbria lead some of Thursday’s papers.

The i writes that the former British health secretary was “forced out” after local Tories revolted against the MP over his decision to go on reality television.

The Daily Mirror adds that Mr Hancock quit before he was “booted out” and has now set his sights on “exciting possibilities”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says the imminent strikes by airport, rail and ambulance staff have sent the festive season into “chaos”, The Times adds that “hundreds of thousands” of passengers will have their Christmas and new year plans ruined as airport border staff walk out, and The Daily Telegraph writes that soldiers have been ordered to give up their time off to cover striking ambulance workers.

The Independent and The Guardian, meanwhile, cover anger from environmentalists over the UK's levelling up secretary giving the green light to Britain’s first new coal mine in three decades.

China has loosened its Covid controls in response to the damage being done to trade, according to the Financial Times.

Metro carries news from Germany that 35 people have been arrested over an armed far-right terror plot to oust the government.

The Daily Express says Harry and Meghan have been accused of betraying Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II with their new Netflix series.

And The Sun and the Daily Star feature the World Cup ahead of England’s clash with France.



