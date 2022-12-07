Post-mortem carried out as investigation into fatal Dublin shooting continues

Muireann Duffy

The post-mortem examination of a man shot dead in Dublin on Monday has concluded as gardaí continue to investigate the incident.

The shooting took place in Clondalkin at around 10pm on Monday night.

State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster conducted the post-mortem examination at the Dublin City Mortuary on Tuesday, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A forensic examination of the scene has also been completed.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been assigned to lead the investigation from an incident room at Lucan Garda station and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to the deceased's family.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was in the Harelawn Park area at 9.30pm-10.30pm on Monday.

They are also seeking camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on 01-666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.