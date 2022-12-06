Calls for revamp of school meals scheme as cost-of-living crisis hits education sector

Fiachra Gallagher

As inflation soars, the current rate of school meal scheme allowances provided to schools around the country is "unrealistic" and "unworkable", Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) has said.

ETBI, a representative body of 16 Education and Training Boards nationwide, has called for a revision of the current scheme, with many schools reporting that current food suppliers cannot provide meals to schools at the current rates being paid out.

The group, which represents 277 primary and post-primary school across the country, noted the scheme has not been reviewed in over 10 years.

As it currently stands, the maximum rate of payment per child for a hot meal at school is €2.90, with €1.40 being paid out for a lunchtime meal.

An example of food to be provided for the lunch meal is a sandwich or roll containing one of serving meat, poultry, egg or cheese; one serving of salad; one of serving fruit; and a drink.

ETBI chief executive Paddy Lavelle said that a substantial meal in the middle of the day was hugely important for a child's nutrition, and their mental and physically wellbeing.

"Many ETB schools across the country running the school meals scheme have reported better attendance rates and a reduction in the number of students arriving late.

"For some children, this may be the only hot meal they get in a day – so it is vital that we do everything we can to ensure that this scheme stays viable.

The group held an event in Dublin on Tuesday where concerns were raised with members of the Oireachtas. Mr Lavelle repeated calls for an "urgent review" into the scheme.

"With rising costs across everything from fuel to food – it is not possible for suppliers to provide meals to schools at the current rates.

"This is causing issues with tendering – as suppliers are no longer applying for school meal tenders, and the suppliers in place are withdrawing from the scheme to mitigate their losses.

Funding needs to be adjusted in line with the significant cost increases and rising inflation, so that the scheme can continue to run," he added.

Barriers to learning

ETBI have also raised other concerns related to the rising cost of living. Mr Lavelle pointed out that finances are a major barrier to learning — a factor exacerbated by inflation.

Students at Further Education and Training centres are hit especially hard by financial barriers, he noted.

"We’ve heard anecdotally from ETBs nationwide that the rising costs of fuel, in particular, is impacting on learners’ ability to travel to classes.

"Our FET [Further Education and Training] centres are based in counties across Ireland, many of which are in rural locations where public transport is not always an option.

"Students are having to take on additional jobs to meet their growing expenses, or in many cases have been forced to drop out of their course.

"The current allowances are an inadequate contribution to recognising the actual day-to-day costs of rent, bills, and travel and living expenses.

"The rates have not changed significantly in many years, are not reflective of current costs, and are a barrier to potential learners availing of our courses.

"We are calling for an urgent revision of these rates, so that learners across the country can continue to upskill and reskill," he added.