Masked men ‘fire shot at house in Derry’

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives are investigating a report of masked men firing a shot at a house in Derry.

The incident was reported the in Culdaff Gardens area of the city on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime around 9pm, it’s believed a number of masked men entered the house, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm, and fired a shot at the front door before making off.

“Two men were in the house at the time.

“Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 27/11/22.”