New scheme to see 15 cent given for cans and bottles less than 500ml

Vivienne Clarke

Minister of State Ossian Smyth has said that the deposit for returning bottles and cans under the Deposit Return Scheme will be 15 cent for cans and bottles of less than 500ml and 25 cent for those above 500ml.

The scheme, which will be operated by non profit organisation return.ie, will be rolled out across the country during the coming months, but is already in operation in a number of locations in Dublin and Cork, Mr Smyth told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Supermarkets and shops will have to register with return.ie, which is run by the bottling companies, he said. A machine for returns would be installed in each location.

Mr Smyth pointed out that 1.9 billion bottles and cans are used in Ireland every year. There needed to be an incentive to get people to return or recycle such items and this scheme would do that.

“It will be the same as getting a trolley, you pay a deposit and when you return it you get a refund.”

On returning a bottle or can to a machine instore the customer will receive a ticket which they can spend in store or get cash or opt to contribute to a charity.

Mr Smyth said he was confident the scheme would encourage people to return bottles and cans which in turn would mean less litter. People would not leave bottles and cans on the ground as they would be worth money.

The scheme would pay for itself, he added. Supermarkets and shops would be encouraged to participate as they would receive ten percent of the amount paid out in returns.