Paschal Donohoe unopposed in bid for second term as Eurogroup Chief

Thomson Reuters

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is on course to be elected president of the Eurogroup in December for the second time after the group of eurozone finance ministers on Thursday said no one else had applied for the job.

"Only one minister has put forward his candidacy for the next mandate of the Eurogroup Presidency: Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance of Ireland and current Eurogroup President," the Eurogroup said in a statement.

The body is due to elect its president at its next meeting on December 5th.

There had been fears that Mr Donohoe would not be permitted to retain the prestigious role, as he will no longer be finance minister after the December 17th Cabinet reshuffle.

As part of the Programme for Government, Mr Donohoe will switch positions with Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath to become Minister for Public Expenditure.

However, an agreement has been reached that will see both Mr McGrath and Mr Donohoe attend Eurogroup meetings.