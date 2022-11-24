Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 12:13

Ryanair adds Porto and Naples to Shannon Airport summer destinations

The announcement brings the number of routes operated by Ryanair from Shannon Airport to 26.
Ryanair will operate flight routes to Naples and Porto from Shannon Airport from next summer, the airline has announced.

The announcement brings the number of routes operated by Ryanair from Shannon Airport to 26. This represents a 35 per cent growth capacity growth on this summer's offering.

The twice-weekly services to and from the new destinations will run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Ryanair will operate 180 flights weekly from Shannon next summer.

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine welcomed the announcement.

"This is fantastic news for our passengers and another win for Shannon Airport, due to the hard work of our Aviation Development team.

"Porto is a great coastal city with incredible history, while Naples offers so much to see and do, and opens opportunities for passengers to explore the wonderful Amalfi coastline.

"These destinations will provide further connectivity for Shannon and the region, and highlights Shannon’s continued growth since the pandemic.

"Today’s announcement is also extremely encouraging for our tourism industry across the region and along the Wild Atlantic Way, and these services will complement the exciting variety of destinations Shannon Airport has to offer for Summer ‘23."

Director of Marketing and Communications at Ryanair Dara Brady said the airline was "delighted" to add the new destinations.



