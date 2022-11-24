Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 11:26

Met Éireann issues warning for very strong winds in two counties

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow wind warning for two southern counties
Tomas Doherty

Very strong and gusty winds are set to hit Cork and Kerry on Thursday afternoon, Met Éireann has warned.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow wind warning for the two southern counties from 2pm until 6pm.

Wave overtopping is possible in coastal areas, it said.

Cork City Council is also predicting localised flooding during "a period of high astronomical Spring tides" on Thursday morning and evening.

The council said in a statement: "It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the City Centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides."

Counties in the North are covered by a similar strong wind notice issued by the UK Met Office, in place until 2pm.



