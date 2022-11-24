Met Éireann issues warning for very strong winds in two counties

Tomas Doherty

Very strong and gusty winds are set to hit Cork and Kerry on Thursday afternoon, Met Éireann has warned.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow wind warning for the two southern counties from 2pm until 6pm.

Wave overtopping is possible in coastal areas, it said.

Windy today🌬️ with strong & gusty S to SW winds, very strong in southern coastal counties🍃.



Rain🌧️ will move eastwards this morning, turning heavy at times.



Sunny spells & showers🌦️ will follow, turning heavier later in the day. Thunder⛈️ & hail is possible.



Highs🌡️ 9 to 13°C pic.twitter.com/DBe39iGFx6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 24, 2022

Cork City Council is also predicting localised flooding during "a period of high astronomical Spring tides" on Thursday morning and evening.

The council said in a statement: "It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the City Centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across Northern Ireland and parts of southern Scotland



Thursday 0800 – 1400



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qzowSngyeF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2022

Counties in the North are covered by a similar strong wind notice issued by the UK Met Office, in place until 2pm.