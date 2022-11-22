Father of two killed after fall from roof in Co Wexford

Sarah Slater

A father of two has died following an incident at a house in Kiltealy, Co Wexford on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who is from the Kiltealy area, is understood to have fallen from the roof of a house at around 1pm.

The man, aged in his 50s, was discovered by people whom he had been working alongside when he disappeared out of sight for several minutes.

Emergency services from nearby Enniscorthy and Wexford town rushed to the scene, but the man was pronounced a short time later.

Two separate investigations will take place, carried out by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The man's remains have been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

In a statement, gardaí said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a tragic accident at 1pm.

"The man’s remains will be conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will be carried out. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified."

The tight-knit community of Kiltealy, which is nestled beneath the Blackstairs Mountains, is said to be “devastated” following the loss.

A local resident who did not wish to be named said: "Everyone is numb with the news of this very popular family man’s death. It defies understanding."