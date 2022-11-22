Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 15:53

Wind warning issued for four western counties

Met Éireann has forecast gusts of up to 110km/h
Muireann Duffy

Four counties in the west of the country will be placed under a yellow wind warming for part of Wednesday.

Met Éireann issued the advisory for Galway, Clare, Kerry and Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

The warning will take effect at 1pm on Wednesday, lasting until 7pm the same day.

"Very strong and gusty west to southwest winds" are predicted, with "gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h".

The strongest winds will be felt in exposed areas, the forecaster added, as well as "potential for localised spray and wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts".

Meanwhile in the North, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh and Down, lasting from 5am to 10am on Wednesday.



weathermet eireannrainweather warningwind
