Donohoe receives 'positive support' in bid to retain Eurogroup presidency

James Cox

The Minister for Finance said he’s received "positive support" from his European colleagues, as he attempts to retain his position as president of the Eurogroup.

Paschal Donohoe officially announced his candidacy for a second term in charge earlier on Monday.

The informal group includes the finance ministers of all Eurozone countries and is regarded as a powerful body within the EU.

There had been questions over whether Mr Donohoe could remain in the role, as he will swap positions with Michael McGrath in the December Cabinet reshuffle, becoming Minister for Public Expenditure.

However, it has since been confirmed both Mr Donohoe and Mr McGrath could attend Eurogroup meetings if the former retains the presidency.

Mr Donohoe said he is grateful of the support so far.

"It wouldn't be appropriate at this point for me to pre-judge at all what the outcome will be, because the deadline for nominations is still a number of days away.

"And the vote itself for the appointment isn't due until today fortnight, but I have received a very positive response."