Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 21:17

Donohoe receives 'positive support' in bid to retain Eurogroup presidency

The Minister for Finance said he’s received "positive support" from his European colleagues, as he attempts to retain his position as president of the Eurogroup
Donohoe receives 'positive support' in bid to retain Eurogroup presidency

James Cox

The Minister for Finance said he’s received "positive support" from his European colleagues, as he attempts to retain his position as president of the Eurogroup.

Paschal Donohoe officially announced his candidacy for a second term in charge earlier on Monday.

The informal group includes the finance ministers of all Eurozone countries and is regarded as a powerful body within the EU.

There had been questions over whether Mr Donohoe could remain in the role, as he will swap positions with Michael McGrath in the December Cabinet reshuffle, becoming Minister for Public Expenditure.

However, it has since been confirmed both Mr Donohoe and Mr McGrath could attend Eurogroup meetings if the former retains the presidency.

Mr Donohoe said he is grateful of the support so far.

"It wouldn't be appropriate at this point for me to pre-judge at all what the outcome will be, because the deadline for nominations is still a number of days away.

"And the vote itself for the appointment isn't due until today fortnight, but I have received a very positive response."



More in this section

Thirteen motorists hit with fines totalling €164,000 for failing to pay M50 tolls Thirteen motorists hit with fines totalling €164,000 for failing to pay M50 tolls
Man stamped to death suffered brain injury akin to traffic accident Man stamped to death suffered brain injury akin to traffic accident
Senior Garda would not have got rid of Dowdall tracking records if 'slightest inkling' material required Senior Garda would not have got rid of Dowdall tracking records if 'slightest inkling' material required
michael mcgrathgovernmentpaschal donohoeeurogroupcabinet reshuffleeurogroup presidency
Irish EV drivers face major hike in ESB public charging prices

Irish EV drivers face major hike in ESB public charging prices

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more