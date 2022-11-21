Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 07:07

Four men arrested over attempted murder of police released after questioning

The men, aged 38, 36, 36 and 28, were arrested under the Terrorism Act after police conducted a number of searches in Strabane.
Four men arrested over attempted murder of police released after questioning

By Benjamin Cooper and Rebecca Black, PA

Four men have been released following their earlier arrests in Northern Ireland over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.

The men, aged 38, 36, 36 and 28, were arrested under the Terrorism Act after police conducted a number of searches in Strabane on Friday and Saturday.

They were questioned by detectives at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

PSNI assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said the location of the incident in Strabane and previous attacks made the involvement of the dissident republican splinter group a possibility.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school on Friday.

“The investigation continues,” Police Derry City and Strabane tweeted early on Monday in confirming the men’s release.

Political leaders in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland condemned the attack.



More in this section

Man allegedly stole from post offices to see fiancée in the US Man allegedly stole from post offices to see fiancée in the US
Yellow weather warning issued for entire country Yellow weather warning issued for entire country
HSE scaling down Covid-19 testing response in 18 counties HSE scaling down Covid-19 testing response in 18 counties
policeulsterpsnistrabaneco tyronemount carmel heights
Josh van der Flier named world player of the year

Josh van der Flier named world player of the year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more