Orange rain warning to come into place for three counties

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann has said an orange rain warning will come into place for three counties: Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning will take effect at 7am on Monday morning and will last until 12pm. They said intense rainfall is likely with flooding in places.

It comes as the national forecaster issued a blanket yellow warning ahead of heavy rain on Sunday night and into Monday.

The warning will take effect for the 26 counties from 3am on Monday, lasting until 8pm the same day.

There will be a wet start to Monday with heavy or thundery rain, especially in the southeast, along with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected.

While a gradual clearance will develop in the southwest and west, heavy showers will follow the rain.

Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees. Winds will slowly ease and veer westerly through the day before increasing fresh to strong and gusty over Munster later.

Tuesday will see scattered outbreaks of rain will occur, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest.

Longer drier spells too though with some sunshine getting through too. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

Blustery on Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder, especially closer to the Atlantic coast. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Showers will persist across Atlantic counties with longer clearer spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees, in moderate, occasionally fresh southerly winds.

Rather wet and windy with spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in fresh to strong south to southwest winds.