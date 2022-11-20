Woman in Kilkenny killed after tragic accident

Sarah Slater

A woman in her 60s was killed in Co Kilkenny when she was hit by a falling branch while out cutting timber.

The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown on the Kilkenny/Waterford border at around 5pm.

It is believed the woman had been cutting timber in a field when she was hit by a falling branch.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí were requested for assistance by ambulance services on Saturday following reports of an incident in the Piltown area, (of) Co. Kilkenny.

"A woman in her 60s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to the Mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.”

A file will be prepared for the Coroner. Officers said foul play is not suspected.