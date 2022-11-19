Man arrested in Tallaght after seizure of drugs worth €330,000

Kenneth Fox
Gardaí have arrested a man in Tallaght after a seizure of drugs worth €330,000.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí conducted a search operation in Tallaght on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
During the search, Gardaí seized cocaine valued at €178,080, ketamine valued at €156,000 and €70 of heroin.
The combined amount is estimated at €334,150. A quantity of benzocaine was also discovered in a number of containers.
Earlier on Saturday morning a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure.
He is currently detained Under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Tallaght Garda Station
Investigations are ongoing.