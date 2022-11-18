Number of people injured in 'serious collision' in Kilkenny

James Cox

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny, with a number of people injured.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at approximately 3.55pm on the N77 between Kilkenny town and Ballyragget in Co Kilkenny.

"A number of persons have been injured," a Garda spokesperson said.

The N77 between Hennebry's Cross and Dinan Bridge is currently closed. Local diversions via the Castlecomer Road are in place.

No further information is available at this time, gardai said.