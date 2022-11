A 68-year-old Irish pensioner allegedly stabbed during a fight has died in a Costa Blanca hospital.

A British man (62) is under police guard at the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa, suffering from wounds also sustained during the alleged fight in Benidorm.

The incident took place at 10.30am on Thursday morning at a property in Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix area. The Irish man, who has not been named, reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, head and left leg.