Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 15:45

Dublin man (48) pleads guilty to manslaughter of Isaac Horgan

Isaac Horgan died after being stabbed in the leg at his home in Dublin
Ryan Dunne

The State has accepted a plea of manslaughter from a 48-year-old man who was charged with the murder of Isaac Horgan, who died after being stabbed in the leg at his home in Dublin.

Noel Lennon (48), Alexandra Court, Dundrum, Dublin, was charged with the murder of Mr Horgan, who was 52 at the time of his death, at Markievicz House, Townsend Street, Dublin 2, on March 29th, 2021.

Lennon had been listed to stand trial this week but during a hearing at Thursday's Central Criminal Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

Counsel for the prosecution, Shane Costello SC said that this plea was acceptable to the State.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott requested a victim impact statement in the case.

Mr Costello replied that the deceased did not have any direct family, but a member of his extended family was present in court and the State would inquire as to whether they wished to make a statement.

Counsel for the defence, Damien Colgan SC requested a governor’s report on the accused and a psychiatric report. He said that Lennon had experienced issues in prison, including a number of strokes, and had difficulty remembering certain aspects of the case.

Mr Justice McDermott directed the preparation of the reports requested by defence counsel and remanded the defendant in custody until 30 January 2023 for sentencing.



