Dublin's Port Tunnel closed in both directions following vehicle fire

The Port Tunnel in Dublin has been closed to traffic in both directions after a vehicle caught fire in the tunnel's south bore.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed firefighting operations are taking place from the north bore, necessitating the closure of the tunnel in both directions.

Gardaí confirmed officers and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays in the area and are advised to use alternative routes.

More to follow...