Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 13:21

Dublin's Port Tunnel closed in both directions following vehicle fire

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene
Dublin's Port Tunnel closed in both directions following vehicle fire

The Port Tunnel in Dublin has been closed to traffic in both directions after a vehicle caught fire in the tunnel's south bore.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed firefighting operations are taking place from the north bore, necessitating the closure of the tunnel in both directions.

Gardaí confirmed officers and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays in the area and are advised to use alternative routes.

More to follow...



More in this section

Man held after Belfast taxi driver threatened with gun Man held after Belfast taxi driver threatened with gun
Coveney summons ambassador after Russia sanctions Irish politicians Coveney summons ambassador after Russia sanctions Irish politicians
Popular postman paralysed after road accident on way home from work Popular postman paralysed after road accident on way home from work
dublinport tunnel
Hauliers association slams 'audacious' road toll increases

Hauliers association slams 'audacious' road toll increases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more