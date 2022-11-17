Irish recruitment firm PE Global to create 70 new jobs

Muireann Duffy

Irish recruitment company PE Global are to create 70 new jobs next year.

The company has four offices, in Cork, Dublin, London and India, and currently employs 85 full-time staff in addition to 1,000 employees on contract and temporary job placements.

The new roles will be based across PE Global's four key locations, covering recruitment, IT, marketing and finance.

Following its growth in the DACH region, which covers Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the firm is planning a further expansion in the area, including the establishment of an office in Germany in 2023.

PE Global's managing director Keith McDonagh said it is an exciting time for the company as they expand their team in Ireland and overseas.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed that many of the "high-quality jobs" will be based in the company's headquarters in Cork, "which will be a great boost for the local community and economy".