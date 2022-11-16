Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 16:18

Clare motorist avoids jail for 26th 'no insurance' conviction

Caitriona Kennedy has 86 previous convictions in total
Clare motorist avoids jail for 26th 'no insurance' conviction

Gordon Deegan

A 34-year-old west Clare mother has narrowly avoided jail for her 26th 'no insurance' conviction.

At Kilrush District Court, Judge Mary Larkin imposed 320 hours of community service and also imposed one four month suspended prison term and one three month suspended prison term on Caitriona Kennedy for her four latest no insurance convictions.

Judge Larkin also imposed a two-year driving ban on Ms Kennedy of Church Street, Miltown Malbay on each no insurance conviction.

Ms Kennedy has 86 previous convictions in total.

Driving ban

Sgt Louis Moloney told the court that at Limerick Circuit Court last month, Ms Kennedy was banned from driving for 15 years concerning a no insurance offence and also received a three-month prison term.

Ms Kennedy was heavily pregnant at the time and has since had her baby and the court was told by Sgt Moloney that Ms Kennedy was released from custody the same day in Limerick.

Judge Larkin stated that Ms Kennedy was found to be driving without insurance at Main Street, Miltown Malbay on August 20th 2020 and five days later on Ballard Rd, Miltown Malbay on August 25th 2020.

Judge Larkin warned Ms Kennedy that if she didn’t turn up for the community service work, she would be liable to be sent to jail.

Solicitor for Ms Kennedy, Patrick Moylan told the court that Ms Kennedy’s driving with no insurance arose from her significant difficulties in getting her kids to school and also carrying out errands for a family member.

He said: “She was doing her best for her kids as she saw it, albeit it was wrong. She accepts that it was wrong and she assures the court that she will observe her disqualification period.”

Speaking after court, Mr Moylan said: “The sentence gives her a chance to look after her children and do her best for them which is what she has always wanted to do.”

At a previous hearing into the case in June, Judge Larkin said: “I feel very sorry for her children, but they are stuck with a mother who will not obey the law.”

Judge Larkin asked: “How am I supposed to punish Ms Kennedy for her recidivism - for driving her car as often as she likes wherever she lives without regard to the law?”



More in this section

Kildare teenagers who viciously attack taxi driver get suspended sentences Kildare teenagers who viciously attack taxi driver get suspended sentences
DUP ‘sounding increasingly unhinged’ over energy support payments, Sinn Féín says DUP ‘sounding increasingly unhinged’ over energy support payments, Sinn Féín says
Woman dragged along road for 30 metres during robbery, court hears Woman dragged along road for 30 metres during robbery, court hears
claredriving banmotoristkilrush district courtno insurancecaitriona kennedy
Fiery exchange between Martin and McDonald after Government revises housing targets

Fiery exchange between Martin and McDonald after Government revises housing targets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more