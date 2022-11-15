Government to consider plans for Gambling Regulator

James Cox

Plans which will see the introduction of a Gambling Regulator will go before Cabinet ministers this morning.

One of the main roles of the new body will be to look at the impact technology has had on the gambling industry.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland will do this by regulating advertising, gambling websites and apps.

The Bill will also provide for a new approach to the licensing of gambling in Ireland.

Professor Colin O'Gara - addiction psychiatrist at St John Of Gods Hospital - said its long overdue.

Prof O'Gara told Newstalk: "It really is a gamechanger in the online space. What we have now is a situation of young men who are gambling in groups, in-play betting.

"After that they get introduced to more addictive forms of gambling such as online slots or casino products. That proliferation of gambling is a big problem, we haven't had any specific controls to date. Listeners will be surprised to learn that the current legislation goes back to the 1930s."