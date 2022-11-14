Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 20:46

Man charged after altercation at National Party event in luxury resort

The incident came after protesters disrupted a political conference at the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday.
Man charged after altercation at National Party event in luxury resort

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man is due to appear in court following an altercation at a luxury Co Fermanagh hotel.

The incident came after protesters disrupted the National Party political conference at the five-star Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man arrested by police has been charged with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.



More in this section

Senior health services figures pay tribute to ‘tenacity’ of Vicky Phelan Senior health services figures pay tribute to ‘tenacity’ of Vicky Phelan
Man avoids jail for rape and sexual assault of his siblings after they ask court not to imprison him Man avoids jail for rape and sexual assault of his siblings after they ask court not to imprison him
Gangland shooting survivor Lee Boylan challenges taxi licence refusal Gangland shooting survivor Lee Boylan challenges taxi licence refusal
fermanaghresortnational partylough erne resortomagh magistrates’ court
Murderer challenges delay in temporary release decision by new Parole Board

Murderer challenges delay in temporary release decision by new Parole Board

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more