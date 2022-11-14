Pedestrian (67) fatally injured in Co Tipperary collision

Sarah Slater

A 67-year-old man died after being struck by a car in Co Tipperary on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the Townspark area of Carrick-on-Suir at 7.30pm.

The pedestrian was fatally injured and his body remained at the scene for several hours. His body was later removed to Tipperary University Hospital for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was also taken to the same hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remained closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene on Monday.

Local road diversions remain in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

In a statement gardai said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, between 7pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.