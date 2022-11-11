Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 06:37

Woman dies after being struck by car in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for any witness to the incident on the N10 at Spring Hill on Thursday to come forward.
By Michelle Devane, PA

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí said the incident happened on the N10 at Spring Hill at about 5.20pm on Thursday.

The woman, aged in her mid 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The road where the collision occurred was closed following the incident and local diversions were put in place.

A technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out by garda forensic collision investigators on Friday morning.

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardai at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any garda station.



