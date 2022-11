Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a lorry driver crashed with a cyclist in Dublin 4.

The incident took place on the South Bank Road at the junction with the Whitebank Road at around 4pm on Wednesday.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

Witnesses are asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.