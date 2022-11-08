Gardaí arrest 28 people as part of Operation Thor in Dublin

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have arrested 28 people in the course of an operation targeting those engaged in burglary and related crime in South East Dublin.

As part of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, an arrest operation was carried out by Gardaí in DMR East from the 5th to the 7th of November 2022.

The operation was led by Detective Units based at Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum Stations supported by local uniformed Gardaí from across the DMR Eastern Division.

In the course of the operation, 11 people were arrested and detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries, thefts and frauds committed in recent months across South East Dublin.

In addition, five people were arrested for the purpose of charge relating to ongoing investigations and are due to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

A further 12 people were arrested on foot of outstanding bench warrants and brought before the Courts.

Throughout the operation burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of anti-crime checkpoints.

They said tackling the capacity of those engaged in organised property crime including burglary and theft will continue to be a key focus of An Garda Síochána in undertaking the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.