Irish Rail reintroduces 'quiet carriages' to Dublin-Cork route

Irish Rail has announced that it is reintroducing 'quiet carriages' to its Dublin to Cork route.

The purple-branded carriages will return to all services from Heuston Station from today, November 7th.

The carriages were in place before, but were phased out in 2018.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said: "We are delighted to bring back the option of a quieter carriage on our Heuston to Cork services.

"This quieter carriage will not only be popular with those who have sensory challenges, but also for those who wish to relax and enjoy their journey without excessive use of mobile phones or other devices, or who may have some work to do, which requires quietness.

"Having trialled quieter carriages in the past, the addition on its reintroduction of clear branding during online booking, and on the train itself, means the choice for customers will be clear, and where quieter carriages are on operation will be well signalled for all."