Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 14:53

Irish Rail reintroduces 'quiet carriages' to Dublin-Cork route

The purple-branded carriages will return to all services from Heuston Station.
Irish Rail reintroduces 'quiet carriages' to Dublin-Cork route

Irish Rail has announced that it is reintroducing 'quiet carriages' to its Dublin to Cork route.

The purple-branded carriages will return to all services from Heuston Station from today, November 7th.

The carriages were in place before, but were phased out in 2018.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said: "We are delighted to bring back the option of a quieter carriage on our Heuston to Cork services.

"This quieter carriage will not only be popular with those who have sensory challenges, but also for those who wish to relax and enjoy their journey without excessive use of mobile phones or other devices, or who may have some work to do, which requires quietness.

"Having trialled quieter carriages in the past, the addition on its reintroduction of clear branding during online booking, and on the train itself, means the choice for customers will be clear, and where quieter carriages are on operation will be well signalled for all."

More in this section

Notorious hitman Imre Arakas to be extradited to Lithuania over alleged links to murder of Lithuanian pop star's lover Notorious hitman Imre Arakas to be extradited to Lithuania over alleged links to murder of Lithuanian pop star's lover
Man (20s) arrested in connection to Co Westmeath murder Man (20s) arrested in connection to Co Westmeath murder
Planned accommodation for Ukraine refugees goes on fire in Kildare Planned accommodation for Ukraine refugees goes on fire in Kildare
irish railiarnrod eireann
Taxi driver said 'thank God' when gardaí arrived at house, Regency Hotel murder trial hears

Taxi driver said 'thank God' when gardaí arrived at house, Regency Hotel murder trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more