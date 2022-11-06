Sarah Slater

No concert is planned for this year’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dublin.

The new year celebrations will take place along the river Liffey, North Wall Quay, Sir John Rogerson Quay and Dublin City Centre.

According to Dublin City Council’s planning office the licence application says: “The New Year’s Festival will take place on December 31, 2022. The format of the event has changed slightly in comparison to previous years with no concert taking place but the main focus now being on the Midnight Moment and the fireworks display on the river to ring in the new year.

“There will be a festival set up along both North and South Quays with numerous hubs of live music, food units and bars.”

The event will consist of a New Year’s Eve Matinée from 4pm to 7pm of all age ranges, then a 30-minute performance will start at 6.30pm building to the earlier countdown celebrations scheduled for 7pm.

This colourful event will feature highlights from the Midnight Moment and a host of family entertainers and street performers with viewing will be on North Wall Quay which has a strict capacity of 24,000 people.

This show will a ticketed event available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Firework display

The site will be open to the public from 4pm. The New Year’s Eve Festival along the North Wall Quay and Sir John Rogerson Quay will run from 8pm to 40 minutes after midnight. Sir John Rogerson Quay has a capacity maximum of 14,000 people while 24,000 members of the public will be allowed along the North Wall Quay.

According to the application by Michael Slattery Associates on behalf of MCD Promotions and Fáilte Ireland this segment of the night will include a firework display on pontoons positioned in the River Liffey, from Samuel Beckett Bridge as far down as the Tom Clarke Bridge.

In addition, there will be a barge located on the east side of Tom Clarke Bridge which will fire aerial shots This will be a ticketed event.

The event organisers will work with gardaí and the Council on the development of a plan which ensures that the capacity of the site is not exceeded and that the adjoining areas are safely managed.

Other measures will include a robust security and traffic management plan, which will have the scope to deal with any issues which may arise.

CCTV, tannoy systems, barriers at control points and extra lighting will be deployed to assist security and gardai while each segment of the Quays will have a managed entry/exit control point, as indicated on the proposed draft site plan, to allow for even distribution of patrons.

The application to the Council was made on September 20th last.