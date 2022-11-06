Man (80s) dies after being struck by car in Clare

James Cox

A man, aged in his 80s, has died after being struck by a car in Co Clare on Saturday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R352, Mountshannon, Co Clare.

At approximately 7.45pm on Saturday, a car collided with a pedestrian, a man in his 80s, who has since been pronounced dead.

The R352 is currently closed, and local diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Saturday, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.