Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 15:31

Dogs Trust issues appeal for treats and tinned food

Since the start of the year, there have been more than 2,200 surrenders to the charity.
Dogs Trust has issued an urgent appeal for help in feeding it's animals as winter draws in.

There are over 250 dogs at it's centre in north Dublin — with around 80 puppies who require around-the-clock care.

Head of Communications with the charity, Ciara Murran, said the last couple of months at Dogs Trust have been very busy.

"We're continuing to see an influx of dogs coming in through door post-pandemic.

"We've already put a number of call-outs for fosters, always looking for foster homes," Ms Murran said.

"But more recently we've put out an appeal for treats, doggy treats, things like that are really important because we've so many dogs that we're caring for here in the centre," she added.

 

 

