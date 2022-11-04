Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 16:25

Man charged with murder of three siblings remanded in continuing custody

Lisa Cash (18), and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4th.
Man charged with murder of three siblings remanded in continuing custody

Tom Tuite

A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght has been remanded in continuing custody.

Lisa Cash (18), and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4th.

Gardaí from the Tallaght station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

They charged Andy Cash, also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court on September 5th.

An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

He has appeared again at Cloverhill District Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again on December 1st. A book of evidence has to be completed by the DPP.

During his previous hearing, Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.

"His reply to the charge after caution was 'no comment' to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty had said.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case which requires a High Court application.

More in this section

Man (53) caught with stash of child sex abuse imagery jailed for one year Man (53) caught with stash of child sex abuse imagery jailed for one year
New €200 million Central Mental Hospital opens New €200 million Central Mental Hospital opens
Software firm NetApp opens new international headquarters in Cork Software firm NetApp opens new international headquarters in Cork
tallaghtalleged murderlisa cashandrew cashchristy cashchelsea cash
Reform of Stormont institutions ‘urgently needed’

Reform of Stormont institutions ‘urgently needed’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more