Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 11:31

Coveney welcomes decision not to hold Stormont elections before Christmas

On Friday, Chris Heaton Harris, Northern Ireland Secretary, confirmed that the elections would not take place before Christmas.
Coveney welcomes decision not to hold Stormont elections before Christmas

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has welcomed the decision not to hold Stormont Assembly elections before Christmas.

On Friday, Mr Coveney tweeted: “Fully share the Secretary of State’s objective; restoration of functioning institutions in NI.

“We had a good discussion this week, including on legal obligations under NDNA (New Decade New Approach).

“No election pre-Christmas is welcome and creates space for progress on other matters. We remain in contact.”

On Friday, Chris Heaton Harris, Northern Ireland Secretary, confirmed that the elections would not take place before Christmas.

Chris Heaton Harris said he will outline his next steps in the UK parliament in London.

Mr Heaton Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28th when the deadline for the Northern parties to form a fresh executive ran out.

He met the parties earlier this week, as well as Mr Coveney.

Speculation was heightened on Wednesday after Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for an election will be confirmed soon.

But in a statement on Friday morning, Mr Heaton-Harris said he had listened to concerns about the impact and the cost of an election at this time.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an administration being formed in the wake of the election result.

More in this section

Software firm NetApp opens new international headquarters in Cork Software firm NetApp opens new international headquarters in Cork
Twitter staff in Ireland await news as Elon Musk plans to cut thousands of jobs Twitter staff in Ireland await news as Elon Musk plans to cut thousands of jobs
Search of bog for 1975 IRA victim Columba McVeigh is paused for winter Search of bog for 1975 IRA victim Columba McVeigh is paused for winter
simon coveneystormontassembly electionsnorthen ireland
Two pub owners settle outstanding issues with FBD over Covid cover

Two pub owners settle outstanding issues with FBD over Covid cover

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more