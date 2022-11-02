Close to 12,600 Ukrainian students are enrolled in Irish schools

Kenneth Fox

The number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Irish schools has continued to grow, with almost 12,600 students now attending schools across Ireland.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the Department of Education has confirmed that as of November 1st, 12,544 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in Irish schools.

This includes 7,948 pupils who have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,596 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

At the end of September, this figure stood at 11,809, meaning a further 735 students were enrolled in the space of a month.

Schools in Dublin have enrolled 1,905 Ukrainian students, while Cork has 1,253 and Kerry has 1,200.

Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are continuing to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, the Department of Education said in a statement.

These teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

"These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine."