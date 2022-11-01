Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:12

EY to create 900 new jobs across Irish offices

The new jobs will include 550 experienced hires and 350 graduate positions
EY has announced plans to create 900 new jobs across its seven offices in the Republic and the North.

The news comes as the company reported a 26 per cent increase in revenues to the end of June, up from €425 million during the previous financial year.

The firm, which has offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford, said 550 of the positions will be experienced hires, while the remaining 350 will be graduate roles.

The new posts will bring EY's total Irish head count to 5,100.

The company hopes to fill the experienced hire roles "as soon as possible", while the majority of the graduates offered positions for this financial year are now being onboarded, with the remainder due to take up their jobs in the coming months.

EY said it will be recruiting candidates to fill roles across its core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting, as well as new areas like technology consulting, cybersecurity and sustainability.

